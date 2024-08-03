Simone Biles not ruling out LA 2028 Games
Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
After winning an Olympic gold medal on vault in Paris, Simone Biles didn’t shut down the idea of LA 2028.
Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
