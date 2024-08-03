Remco Evenepoel wins historic gold medal in men’s road race at the 2024 Paris Games
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Remco Evenepoel win the gold medal in the men’s road race after winning the men’s time trial at the 2024 Paris Games.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
