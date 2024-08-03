Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics women’s golf: Full field, how to watch Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National

Golf at Paris Olympics
Golf at Paris Olympics
By
Published 3:51 AM

USA Today Sports

The Olympic women’s golf competition will be contested Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National. Here is the full-field list and how you can watch.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content