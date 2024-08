Katie Ledecky won the women’s 800m freestyle, repeating a feat she also accomplished as a 15-year-old in London, then in Rio, then in Tokyo. She became the first woman ever, and the second swimmer ever after Michael Phelps, to four-peat in an individual Olympic event.

