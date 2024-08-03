Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

How to watch the field hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Lee Morton of Great Britain controls the ball under pressure from Germany during the men's Pool A match on day seven of the Paris Olympics at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 02
Lee Morton of Great Britain controls the ball under pressure from Germany during the men's Pool A match on day seven of the Paris Olympics at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 02
By
Published 7:12 AM

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

How to watch field hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content