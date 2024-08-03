Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Germany wins gold at Paris Olympics, cements status as team dressage titan

Gold medalists Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl
Gold medalists Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl
By
Published 7:34 AM

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Germany defended Olympic title in team dressage at the Paris Olympics, with Denmark and Great Britain placing second and third, respectively.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content