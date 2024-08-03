Dane Nicolai Hojgaard (62) ties twin brother’s course record at Le Golf National
USA Today Sports
Nicolai Hojgaard tied the Le Golf National course record on Saturday, a record previously established by his twin brother, Rasmus.
