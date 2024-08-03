Skip to Content
China back on top in women’s doubles with gold and silver win

Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China and their compatriots
China took home both the gold and silver in women’s doubles to re-assert itself as the dominant country in the sport of badminton

