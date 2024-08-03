2024 Paris Olympic table tennis: Men’s singles final preview
Getty Images
Everything you need to know before Truls Moregard of Sweden battles world champion Fan Zhendong of China in the 2024 Olympic table tennis tournament men’s singles final.
Getty Images
Everything you need to know before Truls Moregard of Sweden battles world champion Fan Zhendong of China in the 2024 Olympic table tennis tournament men’s singles final.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.