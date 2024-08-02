Women’s basketball quarterfinal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?
Getty Images
Keep track of which teams are advancing to the knockout round and which are going home.
Getty Images
Keep track of which teams are advancing to the knockout round and which are going home.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.