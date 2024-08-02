With a bronze medal in hand, Frederick Richard sets his sights even higher for LA 2028
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Frederick Richard achieved one of his biggest goals in Paris, but already has his eyes set on more in LA 2028.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Frederick Richard achieved one of his biggest goals in Paris, but already has his eyes set on more in LA 2028.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.