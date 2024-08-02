Surfing finals preview: Two new champions will be crowned
(Getty Images)
2024 Olympic surfing semifinals, finals preview: Two new champion will be crowned from a crop of favorites and underdogs in both the men’s and women’s competitions.
(Getty Images)
2024 Olympic surfing semifinals, finals preview: Two new champion will be crowned from a crop of favorites and underdogs in both the men’s and women’s competitions.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.