Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Simone Biles on individual all-around: ‘I was stressing’ about Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States pose for a photo with their medals in the women's gymnastics all-around during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States pose for a photo with their medals in the women's gymnastics all-around during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 7:05 AM

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade forced Biles to “bring out the big guns,” she shared after her win.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content