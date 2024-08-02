Skip to Content
Redemption: Team USA into knockout rounds after win over Japan

Erik Shoji of the United States reacts during the Men's Preliminary Round - Pool C match between the United States and Japan on day seven of the Olympic Games.
Team USA locked up Pool C and a top-three seed in the knockout rounds with a 3-1 win over Japan

