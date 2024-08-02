Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Olympic men’s golf preview, Aug. 3: Xander Schauffele the weekend favorite?

Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele
By
Published 9:23 AM

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/IGF

Three players share the lead through two rounds of the Olympic men’s golf event. Here’s what to watch for in Round 3, Saturday at Le Golf National.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content