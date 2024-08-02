Olympic fencing preview, Aug. 3: France sets sights on double women’s sabre gold
Carl Recine-Getty Images
What to watch for as the Olympic fencing events head into their second to last day of competitions with women’s team sabre.
Carl Recine-Getty Images
What to watch for as the Olympic fencing events head into their second to last day of competitions with women’s team sabre.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.