The world witnessed a crazy finish in the medal race of the women’s skiff race in the 49erFX class Friday at the Paris Olympics. Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (Netherlands) won gold, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (Sweden) won silver and Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon (France) took the bronze.

