Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Men’s golf, Round 2 running blog (Aug. 2): Gold medalist back on top

Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele
By
Published 6:42 AM

Getty Images

The second round of the Olympic men’s golf competition is underway at Le Golf National. Here’s how Day 2 of the 72-hole event is playing out.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content