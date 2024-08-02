Skip to Content
Magnificent Marchand closes home Games with fourth gold, fourth Olympic record

Leon Marchand of France celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200m IM.
Published 12:36 PM

Leon Marchand won the men’s 200m IM for his fourth gold of the Paris Olympics, and a fourth Olympic record.

