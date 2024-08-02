Ivan Litvinowich secures record-setting back-to-back Olympic gold medals
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Individual Natural Athlete (AIN) Ivan Litvinovich won his second consecutive trampoline gold medal.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
