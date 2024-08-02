Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Ivan Litvinowich secures record-setting back-to-back Olympic gold medals

Ivan Litvinovich (Individual Neutral Athletes) won his second gold medal in the trampoline final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Ivan Litvinovich (Individual Neutral Athletes) won his second gold medal in the trampoline final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 11:35 AM

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Individual Natural Athlete (AIN) Ivan Litvinovich won his second consecutive trampoline gold medal.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content