Poland’s Iga Swiatek admitted she cried for six hours after losing in the semifinals of the Olympics but she returned to court on Friday to console herself by winning the bronze medal. The 23-year-old took out her frustration on Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, winning, 6-2, 6-1, at Roland-Garros to become the first Polish player to get an Olympic medal in tennis.

