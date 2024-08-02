Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Great Britain’s Bryony Page completes Olympic medal set with gold in Paris

Bryony Page flys on the trampoline
Bryony Page flys on the trampoline
By
Published 5:26 AM

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Great Britain’s Bryony Page claims the Olympic gold medal in trampoline, adding to her Olympic medal haul which includes silver and bronze.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content