Great Britain’s Bryony Page completes Olympic medal set with gold in Paris
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Great Britain’s Bryony Page claims the Olympic gold medal in trampoline, adding to her Olympic medal haul which includes silver and bronze.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
