France’s Teddy Riner wins 100+kg judo for record fourth gold medal

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Frenchman Teddy Riner became the first athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in judo when he claimed the title in the +100kg category on Friday.

NBC Olympics

