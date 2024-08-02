Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Everything to know ahead of U.S. men’s basketball Olympic matchup with Puerto Rico

LeBron James celebrates a dunk vs. South Sudan
LeBron James celebrates a dunk vs. South Sudan
By
Published 6:00 AM

Getty Images

A full preview ahead of the U.S. men’s basketball team’s second game of the Paris Olympics vs. Puerto Rico.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content