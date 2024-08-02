Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Clean sweep for French in men’s BMX racing, Sakakibara wins women’s race

The French swept the podium in the men'x BMX racing event.
The French swept the podium in the men'x BMX racing event.
By
Published 1:22 PM

Mauro Pimentel/Getty Images

The French pulled off the clean sweep in the men’s BMX race. Australia’s Saya Sakakibara dominated the women’s event all day, never losing a run.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content