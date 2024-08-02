Clean sweep for French in men’s BMX racing, Sakakibara wins women’s race
Mauro Pimentel/Getty Images
The French pulled off the clean sweep in the men’s BMX race. Australia’s Saya Sakakibara dominated the women’s event all day, never losing a run.
Mauro Pimentel/Getty Images
