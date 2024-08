China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong demolished South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8, 21-11 in mixed doubles to win the first medal of the badminton tournament at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

