Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Ants can’t halt Xander Schauffele’s march towards a second gold medal in Olympic men’s golf

Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele
By
Published 11:25 AM

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/IGF

Xander Schauffele is in search of his second consecutive gold medal, and he wasn’t going to let ants get in his way on Friday.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content