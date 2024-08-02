Skip to Content
America’s boys in the boat: Back on the Olympic throne

Nick Mead
Nick Mead
Published 6:30 AM

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s four boat has won its first Olympic championship in 64 years, and it’s thanks to grueling sacrifice and a simple call: “Red.”

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

