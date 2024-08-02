A proposal of Olympic proportions: China badminton’s Huang Yaqiong wins gold, then gets engaged
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
China’s Huang Yaqiong struck gold and diamond at these 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
China’s Huang Yaqiong struck gold and diamond at these 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.