A proposal of Olympic proportions: China badminton’s Huang Yaqiong wins gold, then gets engaged

Liu Yuchen of China proposes to his partner Huang Yaqiong
By
Published 1:43 PM

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

China’s Huang Yaqiong struck gold and diamond at these 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

