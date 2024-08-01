Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

With five sailing postponements in five days, Marseille is in need of wind

Louise Cervera of France in women's dinghy race
Louise Cervera of France in women's dinghy race
By
Published 2:25 PM

Getty Images

The wind did not cooperate on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Marseille, but the men’s and women’s dinghy races were completed.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content