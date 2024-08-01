Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Full women’s basketball standings after two rounds of group play

Breanna Stewart reacts after foul vs. Belgium
Breanna Stewart reacts after foul vs. Belgium
By
Published 2:00 PM

Getty Images

Here are the full group standings after two rounds of group play in the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content