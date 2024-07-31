Skip to Content
China’s Pan obliterates 100m freestyle world record for gold

Pan Zhanle and Kyle Chalmers at 2024 Paris Olympic
China’s Pan Zhanle smashes the 100m freestyle world record on his way to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

