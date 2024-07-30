Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Triathlon preview, July 31: Will Flora Duffy strike gold in the rain again?

Duffy wins gold
Duffy wins gold
By
Published 1:59 PM

NBC Olympics

If conditions cooperate, Wednesday will see the men’s and women’s individual triathlon events at the 2024 Paris Olympic take place back-to-back.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content