Four questions ahead of U.S. men’s matchup against South Sudan
Getty Images
After romping over Serbia, the U.S. men’s basketball team looks to move to 2-0 at the Paris Olympics against South Sudan. Here are the keys to victory for Team USA.
Getty Images
After romping over Serbia, the U.S. men’s basketball team looks to move to 2-0 at the Paris Olympics against South Sudan. Here are the keys to victory for Team USA.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.