Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Boxing Recap, July 29: Team USA’s Edwards and Gonzalez ousted

Team USA's Joshua Edwards fighting Italy's Diego Lenzi
Team USA's Joshua Edwards fighting Italy's Diego Lenzi
By
Published 2:24 PM

USA TODAY

Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov and Ireland’s Kellie Harrington got their boxing title defenses off to a flying start with wins at the Paris Games on Monday.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content