Boxing Recap, July 29: Team USA’s Edwards and Gonzalez ousted
USA TODAY
Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov and Ireland’s Kellie Harrington got their boxing title defenses off to a flying start with wins at the Paris Games on Monday.
