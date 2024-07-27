Field hockey: U.S. women fall to Argentina in pool round opener
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Despite a valiant effort by the U.S. women’s field hockey team against Argentina, the top-seeded team in Pool B, the Eagles fell 4-1.
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
