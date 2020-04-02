YRMC offers visitation alternatives as visitors are currently prohibited

Health

YRMC announces increased visitor restrictions for COVID-19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- In response to the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County, Yuma Regional Medical Center(YRMC) is amping up visitor restrictions to protect patients, staff and the community at large from spreading the virus.

It's an unprecedented time for YRMC, the hospital says it has never cut off visitation, that is until now.

Erin Brandt, Director of patient experience and care advocacy at YRMC, said, “We want to minimize the traffic we have coming in and out because there’s always a potential [to spread the coronavirus].”

Until further notice, patients may only be dropped off and picked up from the visitor's parking garage at the main entrance.

Visitors are asked to stay in their car or return home until their friend or family member is released.

The restrictions include the YRMC’s main campus, Cancer Center and all YRMC outpatient clinics/facilities.

“This doesn’t mean patients don’t need and want visitors. They still want that connection that comes from being human,” Brandt said.

Being in the hospital can be lonely, so everyday Brandt works to enrich the patient experience while they’re away from their loved ones.

At this time, she suggests using technology as an avenue of communication.

The hospital is working with its I.T. department to bring its patients the best technology to aid in that communication.

Patients have access to free wifi.

So, instead of a normal visit, try a virtual visit via FaceTime or Skype.

Cheer cards are another great way to brighten up your loved one's day.

How about sending an uplifting message to an anonymous patient as a sweet surprise?

Type in "any patient" as the first and last name, with "000" as the room number.

The card will be delivered to a patient who might not have had the chance to talk to or connect with a loved one.

You can do the same for health care workers by entering "any employee" as the first and last name, with room number "000".

Brandt said, “Sending [staff] just a note of thinking of them or thanking them for the work they’re doing every day. We have a military community that's used to activating and responding. We now know that we also have a very large health care community that is asked to do the same thing.”

You can find more details about the visitor policy and cheer cards on YumaRegional.org.