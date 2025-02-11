Skip to Content
Community

Local post office to host Passport Fair this weekend

U.S. Postal Service
By ,
New
today at 10:46 AM
Published 11:09 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Post Office is hosting a Passport Fair to help U.S. citizens prepare for international travel.

In a press release, the fair is taking place this Saturday, February 15, at the post office, located at 2222 S. 4th Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The post office says while they're not requiring any appointments, those who want to participate "are encouraged to arrive early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis," and a "cut-off time may be necessary if wait times exceed event hours."

The post office also says "passport photos" are available at the office.

In addition, the post office is requiring the following documentation to apply for a passport:

  • Proof of identification: Current or previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, or a current and vaild driver's license, government ID or military ID.
  • A photocopy of the identification: Has to show the front and back.
  • Proof of citizenship: Birth certificiate, naturalization certificiate and/or an expired passport

Passport fees for adults 16 years or older is $130 while passport fees for those under 16 is $100, according to the post office.

To learn more about the fair, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content