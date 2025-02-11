Local post office to host Passport Fair this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Post Office is hosting a Passport Fair to help U.S. citizens prepare for international travel.

In a press release, the fair is taking place this Saturday, February 15, at the post office, located at 2222 S. 4th Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The post office says while they're not requiring any appointments, those who want to participate "are encouraged to arrive early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis," and a "cut-off time may be necessary if wait times exceed event hours."

The post office also says "passport photos" are available at the office.

In addition, the post office is requiring the following documentation to apply for a passport:

Proof of identification: Current or previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, or a current and vaild driver's license, government ID or military ID.

A photocopy of the identification: Has to show the front and back.

Proof of citizenship: Birth certificiate, naturalization certificiate and/or an expired passport

Passport fees for adults 16 years or older is $130 while passport fees for those under 16 is $100, according to the post office.

To learn more about the fair, click here.