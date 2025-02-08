Locals attend annual Somerton Petpalooza this weekend

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma County brought their dogs to Council Avenue Park Saturday morning.

The City of Somerton hosted the annual Petpalooza, which took place at 9:00 a.m.

Pet owners got the chance to get a dog license during the event. Not only that, the event was in collaboration with the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) as they held a low cost clinic, where pets received shots like rabies, parvo and rattle snake, as well as getting microchipped.

Stephanie Pereda, the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Somerton's Parks and Recreation Department, shares the importance of an event like the Petpalooza.

"There's a lot of events going on in the community, and this event is particularly for our pets. So pets are…welcomed as long as they are on the leash, of course. And it's a really good park to be pet friendly," Pereda explained.

There was also contests such as Best Trick, a costume contest, Best Looking Pup, a skill challenge and the Famous Chihuahua Race.

The event lasted until 1:00 p.m.