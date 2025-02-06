Yuma state parks admit over 60k visitors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area says they admitted over 60,000 visitors last year and provided over 4,000 public tours.



“We love it because it allows us to promote Yuma. It provides economic stimulus to the economy, so it’s just a win win all around," said Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Executive Director Cathy Douglas



The Heritage Area manages the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and the Colorado River State Historic Park. They've brought in more visitors by expanding historic programs and tours, providing educational school field trips, and hosting more special events.

They also share what other new programs they added this year.

"We put on the new Prison to Prison Beer Run. We had the new Christmas at the Crossing three-day event in December, and then we just finished up our Wild West event at the Yuma Territorial Prison which was really highly attended. They’ve all been really successful," said Douglas.

The Yuma Crossing also completed several projects, including the Sunset View Wildlife area. They say there’s money going towards more projects soon to help improve and opperate the land for several years to come.



“Right now there’s an about $8.6 million dollar investment that’s coming from Bureau of Reclamation that’s going to do a lot of capitol improvements and do a lot of efficiency for operations for the East Wetlands, so that we can continue that conservation area for the next several 20, 30, 40 years," said Douglas.