City of Somerton presents local NAACP chapter with Black History Month Proclamation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton proclaimed February as Black History Month during their city council meeting. Council members presented their annual proclamation to the local NAACP chapter.

Chapter members attended to accept the proclamation and share a speech of gratitude. One member says the city has been doing it for years and that the locals really appreciate it.



"Every year I’m in awe, I’m in awe of a couple of things. First I’m in awe of the growth in the city, and that speaks directly to the leadership that we have here too. And I just wanted to let them know that we really really appreciate the leadership and growth in the city because that’s what a city is supposed to do, and that’s what a cities officials are supposed to support too, so that’s what it means to me," said NAACP member Michael Lundy.



The purpose of the proclamation is to recognize Black History Month and encourage the community to celebrate different cultures and a peaceful and just society.