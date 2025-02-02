Skip to Content
AWC Music Department hosts Faculty Concert

Arizona Western College
By
today at 11:36 AM
Published 11:40 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Music Department faculty is hosting a concert Sunday evening.

The concert is taking place at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of 14th Ave and 16th Street, at 5:00 p.m.

AWC says the concert is free and open to the public, but "donations to benefit AWC Music Department scholarships will be accepted."

To learn more about the event, click here, and KYMA will have full coverage later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

Zackary Moran-Norris

