Crossroads Mission hosts 2025 Country Lovin’ Hoedown
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got the chance to eat and listen to some rootin' tootin' music Saturday afternoon.
Crossroads Mission hosted the 2025 Country Lovin' Hoedown at Britain's Farm at 1:00 p.m., where attendees enjoyed an afternoon of live music, food, dancing, raffles and auctions.
Azucena Solorzano, the Marketing & Development Director for Crossroads Mission, says the event was for a good cause.
"We're raising funds to build a new men's center and we're calling it the Center of Hope. We want to increase the number of beds for our men, and to just make a difference in the homeless community, and to make a difference in the community overall," Solorzano explained.
Bobby G & The Time Machine Band was on hand to perform live music, such as a cover of Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart."
Solorzano said in the past, they've raised $2.6 million as the goal is to reach $4 million.
The event lasted until 5:00 p.m.