Crossroads Mission hosts 2025 Country Lovin’ Hoedown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got the chance to eat and listen to some rootin' tootin' music Saturday afternoon.

Crossroads Mission hosted the 2025 Country Lovin' Hoedown at Britain's Farm at 1:00 p.m., where attendees enjoyed an afternoon of live music, food, dancing, raffles and auctions.

Azucena Solorzano, the Marketing & Development Director for Crossroads Mission, says the event was for a good cause.

"We're raising funds to build a new men's center and we're calling it the Center of Hope. We want to increase the number of beds for our men, and to just make a difference in the homeless community, and to make a difference in the community overall," Solorzano explained.

Bobby G & The Time Machine Band was on hand to perform live music, such as a cover of Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart."

Solorzano said in the past, they've raised $2.6 million as the goal is to reach $4 million.

The event lasted until 5:00 p.m.