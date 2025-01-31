9th annual teddy bear car show comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 9th Annual Teddy Bear Benefit Car and Truck show takes place this weekend. The event features classic and antique cars, trucks, and special interest vehicles. Donations of clean and new stuffed animals are appreciated. "We’ve been doing this for 9 years and just excited to give all these stuffed animals to the kids there. They are quite a comfort for them," said Doris casey with Foothills Cuisers PR. "Last year, we took about 1,200 to the hospital so looking forward to getting that many and more this time." All proceeds go to kids in pediatrics at Onvida Health. The event is free and is at the Arizona Marketplace Saturday, February 1st from 10am to 2pm.

