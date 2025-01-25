Local car club hosts annual car show this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Class Car Club hosted their annual car show Saturday morning.

The event took place at 11:00 a.m. at the old Sears parking lot, located at 3150 S. 4th Avenue, and was to celebrate the community's love for cars.

"We're all walks of life…Everybody coming in here that there's because there's so much mixed. It's not just lowriders, but it's everything…The people just love to come out and look at cars and we got good music," said Richard "R.C." Whitcomb with New Class Car Club.

In addition, proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuma Cancer Resource Center and Right Turn for Veterans Yuma.

The event lasted until 5:00 p.m.