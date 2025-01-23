The Honey Girl of Auschwitz shares her story with the Yuma community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Holocaust survivor shares her remarkable story with the Yuma community. As a child, Ester Basch, known as the honey girl of Auschwitz, was transported to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp in 1945.



“So it should never happen again. There are so many letters from youngsters from high school children telling me 'Mrs. Basch, we’ll make sure this will never happen again' and that warms my heart," said Esther Basch.

The 96-year-old lives in Prescott and travels with her daughter sharing a message of hope, dignity, and forgiveness.



“It’s definitely an honor and a privilege to be doing this with my mother. This is our destiny, our goal," said daughter Rachel Turet. "Everybody hears her, and what you see in an audience is never what’s expected and always beautiful.”



Bash will be speaking at the AWC campus on Friday morning to share her story with students from different Yuma schools throughout the city.