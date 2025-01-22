Calexico Parks and Rec to host Tiny Tots Olympics

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Tiny Tots Olympics next month.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 15 at Crummett Park from 10:00 a.m. to noon, where kids ages three- to six-years-old can participate in a number of activities, like the running of the torch, relays, obstacle courses and more.

Courtesy: The Calexico Parks and Recreation Department

To register for the event, click here. The registration fee is $10, and for those who register for the event can receive a free T-shirt.

If you want to learn more about the event, call the Parks and Rec Department at (760) 768-2176.