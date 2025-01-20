Annual car show bennefiting local cancer patients taking place this weekend in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Check out classic cars for a good cause this weekend in Yuma.

We share more on how a local car club is helping local patients battling cancer.

The New Class Car Club will be hosting its annual car show and fundraiser with over 100 hot rods, low riders, and muscle cars all on display.

100 % of proceeds from the event go toward the Cancer Resource Center, a group of volunteers who provide services like head coverings, prosthetics, and supplements for local patients.

Chris Jones, the Volunteer Chairman of the Cancer Resource Center, says "The money they have raised stays in Yuma and we use it to buy gas cards, radiation, and monthly gifts that we give to the patients. We only survive on donations that we receive from the community and from grants that we write,".

Jones says having cancer is tough, but finding help shouldn't be.

She says that donations like these make it a little easier on patients who have enough to deal with as it is.

"All of the patients come in every day for treatment and that costs a lot for gas. If they're in treatment for infusions and have to make different trips for doctors, this helps a lot," adds Jones.

This is the fourth year the New Class Car Club is teaming up with the Cancer Resource Center.

Last year, the car club was able to raise $11,000 for the cause.

Jose "Chuy" Marquez, the President of New Class Car Club, shares "The first year without them, it was a decent show. But as soon as we brought them in, we doubled, and every year, we doubled, to the point where we started doing it at the Texas Roadhouse facility, and we outgrew in 3 years,".

The event will take place here in the old Sears parking lot off of 4th Avenue and 32nd Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is five dollars and the event is open to all ages.