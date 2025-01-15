Local high schoolers launch non-profit to support fieldworkers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of high school students in Yuma has launched a non-profit to support the agriculture community.

According to a press release the students from Cibola High School came together to create the Agriculture Latino Immigrant Workers Impact Organization, or Alivio, which means "relief" in Spanish, "to provide care kits to support the welfare of fieldworkers—the backbone to Yuma's agricultural economy."

Courtesy: Samantha Chulamorkodt

The press release adds that the students, such as Joshua Lopez, Samantha Chulamorkodt, Miguel Salazar, Ethan Pallanes, Samuel Ma, Annabel Lewis and Joshua Olan, "were motivated by a shared desire to give back to the fieldworkers who endure long hours in challenging conditions for little pay," with some of them having family members "who work in agriculure and have experienced the harsh reality of field labor."

The press release also adds that the students, "recognizing these hardships," conducted survey spoke with workers "to understand their needs," and based on their feedback, the care kits include essential items such as jackets, gloves, first-aid kits, caps, handwarmers and flashlights.

Courtesy: Samantha Chulamorkodt

In addition, the press release says the students do weekly fundraisers during Friday Night Munchies, "where they spread the word of their nonprofit and the struggles fieldworkers face," launched an Instagram page, and worked with Organicgirl Farms "to distribute care kits to each of their fieldworkers."

Not only that, the press release says the students are working on an educational initiative called Teens Teach Tech as this is to help the workers "become acquainted with modern technology."