Skip to Content
Community

AdvoKATE hosts Kate Campa Dance Invitational

AdvoKate Foundation
By , ,
New
today at 3:52 PM
Published 4:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is hosting a dance event Saturday evening to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

The AdvoKATE Foundation is hosting the Kate Campa Dance at 7:00 p.m. at Yuma High School's Snider Auditorium.

During the event, ancers from Yuma High Schools and local dance groups are performing Kate's favorite songs.

The foundation's goal is to keep Kate's legacy alive while helping others.

Samuel Kirk will have the full story later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samuel Kirk

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content