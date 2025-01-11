AdvoKATE hosts Kate Campa Dance Invitational

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is hosting a dance event Saturday evening to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

The AdvoKATE Foundation is hosting the Kate Campa Dance at 7:00 p.m. at Yuma High School's Snider Auditorium.

During the event, ancers from Yuma High Schools and local dance groups are performing Kate's favorite songs.

The foundation's goal is to keep Kate's legacy alive while helping others.

Samuel Kirk will have the full story later this evening.